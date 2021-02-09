Centre took measures to restrain farmers instead of China: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that instead of taking measures against China at the Line of Actual Control, the central government has set up infrastructure at Singhu and Tikri borders to restrain agitating farmers. Owaisi said in Lok Sabha, "China continues to increase its infrastructure and forces at Line of Actual Control. I would like to know from the government that what preparations they are making for the time when the snow melts and China attacks Indian forces once again."

AIMIM MP further said, "China killed our 20 jawans at India-China border. The Central government is letting their martyrdom go just like that. India still can't patrol at PP4-PP8." "China set up a village near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. The government doesn't have the courage to tell China that they have done it," he said adding that PM Modi is afraid of China.

Raising his voice in support of agitating farmers, he also said the government needs to repeal the new farm laws. He said that the laws are against federalism because agriculture is a State subject. Owaisi said that he is raising the issue because he is "an andolanjeevi." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)