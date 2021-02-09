Left Menu

Centre took measures to restrain farmers instead of China: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that instead of taking measures against China at the Line of Actual Control, the central government has set up infrastructure at Singhu and Tikri borders to restrain agitating farmers.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:59 IST
Centre took measures to restrain farmers instead of China: Owaisi
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi. . Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that instead of taking measures against China at the Line of Actual Control, the central government has set up infrastructure at Singhu and Tikri borders to restrain agitating farmers. Owaisi said in Lok Sabha, "China continues to increase its infrastructure and forces at Line of Actual Control. I would like to know from the government that what preparations they are making for the time when the snow melts and China attacks Indian forces once again."

AIMIM MP further said, "China killed our 20 jawans at India-China border. The Central government is letting their martyrdom go just like that. India still can't patrol at PP4-PP8." "China set up a village near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. The government doesn't have the courage to tell China that they have done it," he said adding that PM Modi is afraid of China.

Raising his voice in support of agitating farmers, he also said the government needs to repeal the new farm laws. He said that the laws are against federalism because agriculture is a State subject. Owaisi said that he is raising the issue because he is "an andolanjeevi." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Sociedad-Man United moved to Turin, Atletico-Chelsea also set for switch

Manchester Uniteds Europa League last-32 first leg game away to Real Sociedad has been moved from San Sebastian to Turin as a result of Spains travel restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 variants, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday...

Police baton-charge, use water canons on protesters near Kerala secretariat

Police resorted to baton charge and used water canons against scores of protesters in front of the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday night as weeks-long agitation intensified against alleged backdoor appointment in various government department...

Trump's impeachment trial starts with graphic video of deadly Capitol assault

Donald Trumps historic impeachment trial on a charge of inciting last months deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol began on Tuesday, making the Republican the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate. House of Representatives Dem...

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc, and Lowes Companies on Tuesday as part of his efforts to boost an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and the executive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021