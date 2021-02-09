Left Menu

Trump's impeachment trial starts, constitutional challenge in spotlight

In the Jan. 6 attack, the mob attacked police, sent lawmakers scrambling for safety and interrupted the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden's victory after Trump had spent two months challenging the election results.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:54 IST
Trump's impeachment trial starts, constitutional challenge in spotlight
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Donald Trump's historic impeachment second trial, on a charge of inciting last month's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol, began on Tuesday, making the Republican the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate. "The Senate will convene as a court of impeachment," said Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who is presiding, at the outset of the proceedings.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives last month for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. He made a fiery speech to a crowd of supporters in Washington that day, repeating false claims that his Nov. 3 presidential election defeat was the result of widespread voting fraud and encouraged supporters "to fight like hell." Defense lawyers plan to argue on Tuesday that only a sitting president can face an impeachment trial. But a majority of legal experts say it is constitutional to have the trial after an official has left office, said Michigan State University law professor Brian Kalt, a leading impeachment scholar.

Democrats look unable to garner the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump in the 100-member Senate, which is split 50-50. In the Jan. 6 attack, the mob attacked police, sent lawmakers scrambling for safety and interrupted the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden's victory after Trump had spent two months challenging the election results. Five people died, including a police officer.

The trial is being held with extraordinary security around the Capitol in the wake of the siege including armed security forces and a perimeter of fencing and razor wire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says jury still out on China's pandemic transparency

The United States said on Tuesday the jurys still out on whether China has been fully transparent on the coronavirus pandemic, after a World Health Organization report said it was unlikely the COVID-19 virus originated in a laboratory in Wu...

J&J applies for emergency authorisation from South Africa for its COVID-19 vaccine

South Africas joint lead investigator for the Johnson Johnson trial, Glenda Gray, said on Tuesday the countrys regulator was processing an application for the vaccine to be granted emergency authorisation against COVID-19.Addressing a webi...

Application filed in Mathura court in Shahi Idgah mosque case

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had filed a suit for shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from near the Katra Keshav Dev temple, through an application has urged a court here for appointment of a commission to visit the disputed site for ...

Soccer-Real Sociedad-Man United moved to Turin, Atletico-Chelsea also set for switch

Manchester Uniteds Europa League last-32 first leg game away to Real Sociedad has been moved from San Sebastian to Turin as a result of Spains travel restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 variants, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021