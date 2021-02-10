Country needs Ghulam Nabi Azad's political sagacity, commitment: Deve Gowda

Country needs Ghulam Nabi Azad's political sagacity, commitment: Deve GowdaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:06 IST
Former Prime Minister H D DeveGowda on Wednesday said the country needs Ghulam Nabi Azad'spolitical sagacity and commitment, as he retires from theRajya Sabha.
The 87-year-old JDS supremo thanked the senior Congressleader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for hisfriendship and camaraderie over the years.
''The country needs his political sagacity and commitment,and am sure he will be blessed with many more years of serviceto the nation'', Deve Gowda said in a tweet.
Azad's term in Rajya Sabha, where he was Leader of theOpposition, is coming to an end next week.
