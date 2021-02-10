Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 says executive board members to gather over Mori's remarks

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:51 IST
Organizers for the Tokyo Olympics will hold a gathering of executive board members later this week, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said on Wednesday. The meeting on Friday is for the members to express their opinions on Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori's recent remarks that came under massive criticism, and they will also discuss gender equality initiatives, the Tokyo 2020 Committee said.

Mori's comments that women talk too much have prompted criticism across Japan and calls for his resignation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

