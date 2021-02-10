TMC MLA writes to Mamata, expresses inability to contest 2021 assembly polls

TMC MLA from Bardhaman DakhinRabiranjan Chattopadhyay on Wednesday said he will not contestthe upcoming assembly elections due to his age and healthissues.

Chattopadhyay, 79, wrote to Chief Minister MamataBanerjee about his decision and expressed gratitude for givinghim the opportunity to serve for two consecutive terms.

The veteran leader is also a former minister for thedepartments of Technical Education & Training and Science &Technology & Biotechnology.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in April-May.

