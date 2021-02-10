Left Menu

Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:43 IST
Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi

Attacking the Centre over the new farm laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told a rally in western Uttar Pradesh that if voted to power her party would scrap them.

At a “kisan panchayat” organised by the party in Saharanpur, the Congress general secretary accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders of “insulting” farmers who are protesting against the laws.

''The three laws are demonic. If voted to power, the Congress will scrap these laws,'' he said.

She said the party's fight will continue till the laws are scrapped.

The rally is the first in a series of such farmers' meetings planned the party in western Uttar Pradesh, a year before the assembly elections in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt’s logistics division starts exercise to formulate national packaging initiative

The logistics division, under the Commerce Ministry, has started an exercise to formulate a national packaging initiative, which will be part of the proposed logistics policy.The ministry on Wednesday said that a stakeholder consultation wa...

IIHR signs MoU with four firms to commercialise its technologies

The Indian Institute ofHorticultural Research on Wednesday signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding with four private companies on commercialisationof IIHR technologies.Minister of Horticulture R Shankar handed over theMoU copies to the represen...

Delhi records 127 new cases of COVID-19, while two fresh deaths take fatalities to 10,884: Authorities.

Delhi records 127 new cases of COVID-19, while two fresh deaths take fatalities to 10,884 Authorities....

High fiscal deficit to pose challenge in lowering India's debt/GDP ratio: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said Indias high fiscal deficit would pose a challenge in lowering the debt to GDP ratio, which is expected to remain above 90 per cent in the next five years.It said India entered the pandemic with little fiscal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021