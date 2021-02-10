No need to react to Rahul Gandhi's comments on budget: Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition inMaharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said therewas no need to react to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi'sstatements as everything he says is scripted by others.

The state Congress reacted to the BJP leader's jibe bysaying that Gandhi was voicing ''unrest'' among people, and ifPSUs based in Maharashtra are privatized, Fadnavis himselfwould face people's anger.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi took a swipe at the Uniongovernment on Twitter, alleging that ''crony-jivee'' (those whothrive on cronyism) are selling the country.

He was apparently referring to the announcement in thebudget about the government's plans to privatize certainpublic sector undertakings.

''Rahul Gandhi's speeches or comments are generallyscripted. Someone gives him a paper chit and he reads outwhatever is written on it. There is no need to react towhatever he says,'' Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader was holding a press conference as partof his party's campaign to create awareness about the budgetprovisions.

''We have seen during the run-up to Lok Sabha electionsin 2019 that in a single day he quoted four different figureswhile alleging corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal,''Fadnavis said.

''If he can give me any five figures from the budget,then I can react to it,'' he said.

Even members of the MVA government in Maharashtra hadnot read the budget and made some ignorant comments, theformer chief minister claimed.

''The budget allocation for Maharashtra is as high asRs 3,05,611 crore. The allocation has been at least five toseven times higher for the last five-six years compared to2009-2014,'' he claimed.

''The leaders of MVA government have reacted withoutreading the budget,'' Fadnavis alleged.

A Congress and NCP alliance was in power inMaharashtra between 2009-14, followed by a BJP-Shiv Senagovernment headed by Fadnavis.

When asked for comment, state Congress chiefspokesperson Sachin Sawant said, ''Rahul Gandhi is echoing theunrest in the country.

''Some of the PSUs that Centre is going to privatizeare from Maharashtra. In such case, Fadnavis will have to facethe wrath of people in Maharashtra. He should be prepared forthe same,'' Sawant added.

