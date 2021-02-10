People of Bengal living in fear, claims governor

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Wednesday claimed that fear has pervaded the mindsof the people of the state and they are even afraid to talkabout it openly.

Freedom means freedom from fear, Dhankhar said addingthat democracy and rule of law also signify freedom from fear.

''We are at the moment not free from that fear. Peopleare so much in fear that they can't even talk about it,'' hesaid during a programme here.

The governor said that the state of West Bengal, byits culture and ethos, has no place for fear in the minds ofits people.

Assembly elections in the Trinamool Congress-ruledWest Bengal are due in April-May.

Dhankhar, who is at loggerheads with the MamataBanerjee government since he took over as governor in July2019, has often asked all stakeholders to ensure peaceful,free and fair elections in the state.

