Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night for discussion on Budget

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:53 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night for discussion on Budget

Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till mid-night on Wednesday to accommodate members' participation in the discussion on Budget proposals.

K Suresh, who was in the Chair at 9 pm, when the Lok Sabha usually adjourns for the day, announced that the timing of the House has been extended till 12 mid-night.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said there was a long list of speakers who wanted to participate in the general discussion on the Union Budget 2021-22.

