Modi to address BJP MPs on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP MPs on Thursday on the occasion of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay's death anniversary. ''The life and mission of Deendayal Ji inspires us all. On his Punya Tithi tomorrow, 11th February, will be addressing BJP MPs,'' he said in a tweet. Upadhyay, a senior RSS functionary and a top leader of the BJP's forerunner Jana Sangh, had passed away in 1968.

