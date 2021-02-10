Left Menu

France presents new climate bill, activists slam "mini-measures"

"This is not only about changing the engines in our cars, the machines in our factories, but also about a change in civilisation, culture and way of life," she added after the Macron-chaired cabinet meeting that approved the bill. The bill, which aims to cut French carbon emissions by 40% in 2030 from 1990 levels, is a key plank of Macron's government to woo voters who flocked to green candidates in last year's local elections, but also seeks to meet new legal constraints.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:48 IST
France presents new climate bill, activists slam "mini-measures"

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a new climate bill to parliament on Wednesday, hoping to convince voters of his green credentials before the 2022 presidential election amid criticism from activists that he has watered down earlier promises.

The so-called climate and resilience bill, presented as a "glimmer of hope amid a gruelling pandemic", is meant to reflect proposals made by a committee of randomly chosen citizens Macron installed in response to the "yellow-vest" protest movement. It includes measures that would ban renting out badly insulated housing from 2028 or ban flights for trips that can be done by train in less than two-and-a-half hours, but was criticised by Greenpeace as a "sleight of hand".

"I never thought a green transition would be as simple as taking your ruler and drawing a straight line," Macron's environment minister, Barbara Pompili, a former Greens party MP Macron poached last year, told reporters. "This is not only about changing the engines in our cars, the machines in our factories, but also about a change in civilisation, culture and way of life," she added after the Macron-chaired cabinet meeting that approved the bill.

The bill, which aims to cut French carbon emissions by 40% in 2030 from 1990 levels, is a key plank of Macron's government to woo voters who flocked to green candidates in last year's local elections, but also seeks to meet new legal constraints. A French court ruled earlier this month the French government was at fault for not doing enough to combat climate change, in what environmental campaigners called a landmark ruling that could ramp up pressure on other countries too.

Macron, who has long warned against burdening French companies with environmental regulations that would put them at a competitive disadvantage to foreign ones, is treading a fine line, which critics say borders on "greenwashing". "This government should stop leading us up the garden path with mini-measures that have no real impact," Greenpeace France director Jean-Francois Julliard said in a statement.

Other measures in the bill include: * A ban on advertising fossil fuels

* A ban on the most-polluting vehicles from 2030 * A two-year trial on offering a vegetarian option in government-run cafeterias on a voluntary basis

* Objective to cut by half the pace of urban sprawl by 2030

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee's condition like a cat, not 'Royal Bengal Tiger': Dilip Ghosh

By Suchitra Mukherjee Taking a jibe on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said she is not a Royal Bengal Tiger but her condition has become like a cat.Speaking to ...

BoE's Bailey warns EU not to pick a fight on finance

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged the European Union on Wednesday not to pick a fight with Britain over its huge financial services industry after Brexit, and said the bloc was demanding more of London than of other trade partner...

U.S. sells illicit Iranian fuel, another seized cargo on the way

The United States has sold more than a million barrels of Iranian fuel seized under its sanctions program last year, a Department of Justice official said, as another ship with intercepted Iranian crude oil sails to a U.S. port.The seizures...

Biden to speak on Myanmar coup on Wednesday, expected to announce sanctions

President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order to sanction those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar when he speaks about the U.S. response to the takeover at 1 p.m. ET 1800 GMTon Wednesday, said two people familiar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021