Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's condition like a cat, not 'Royal Bengal Tiger': Dilip Ghosh

Taking a jibe on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said she is not a "Royal Bengal Tiger" but her condition has become like a 'cat'.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:28 IST
Mamata Banerjee's condition like a cat, not 'Royal Bengal Tiger': Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. Image Credit: ANI

By Suchitra Mukherjee Taking a jibe on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said she is not a "Royal Bengal Tiger" but her condition has become like a 'cat'.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Mamata Banerjee is not a Royal Bengal tiger. Her condition has become like a cat. Neither her party members nor the administrative officials are afraid of her." While addressing a rally in Malda, Banerjee said that bringing BJP to power in the state means "encouraging riots". Banerjee has also compared herself to the Royal Bengal Tiger and said she is not afraid of anyone.

The BJP leader alleged that opposition parties are not given permission to hold meetings in West Bengal. "Mamata Banerjee's dictatorial mentality does not prevail in a democracy. The opposition parties are not allowed to hold meetings or yatras in Bengal. She (Mamata Benerjee) uses abusive words against the Prime Minister and gives political speeches in government programs," added Ghosh.

The state BJP chief further criticized Banerjee over the law and order situation in West Bengal. "Kalia Chowk, Dhulagarh, Badoria, Asansol, Basirhat or Raniganj, there are so many riots that have taken place during Mamata's rule. It is only in Bengal where communal violence takes place because such elements are given protection here," he said.

Ghosh said West Bengal has become a "safe haven" for terrorists. "Terrorists were caught in Malda, Murshidabad and Birbhum. There were incidents of bomb blasts. All the terrorist groups in Bangladesh have a module in West Bengal. Agents of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Al-Qaeda, Jamaat and Simi are caught from here," said Ghosh

"Many terrorist groups of the North East have safe haven in Bengal as they know the police do not dare to touch them. There is no law and order situation here," he added Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rocker Bruce Springsteen faces DWI charge after 2020 arrest in New Jersey

Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen was arrested nearly three months ago at a national park in New Jersey on charges that included reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, a park spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The Boss, whose career ...

Cuban kids ditch soccer for golf during partial lockdown

Inventive young Cubans are taking up miniature golf as soccer, a far more popular sport, is barred during a partial shutdown in the city due to a coronavirus surge. Using wooden boards and other improvised clubs, the masked adolescents putt...

Ukraine formally bans registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

Ukraine has formally banned registration of Russian-designed vaccines against coronavirus, the government said in a decree published on Wednesday. One of Europes poorest countries, Ukraine has lagged behind others in starting its vaccinatio...

Merkel, governors agree to extend Germany''s virus lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the countrys 16 governors are largely extending the countrys coronavirus lockdown until March 7 amid concern that new virus variants could reverse a decline in new confirmed cases.After Merkel met with go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021