UP govt sets up control room in Haridwar to search for missing people from state

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a control room here in search of people from the state who went missing after the recent deluge in Chamoli district.

A total of 93 people from Uttar Pradesh who worked in different hydel projects in the flood-hit area had gone missing after the disaster in Chamoli district, state's Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana told reporters at the control room set up at Bhimgaura barrage here.

While 21 of them were rescued, the bodies of two have been recovered and 70 are still missing, Rana said.

Rana had come here along with two other ministers -- Dharm Singh Saini and Vijay Kashyap -- on the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to review the situation in the state in the wake of the avalanche that occurred on Sunday.

They also met Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

