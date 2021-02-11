NC MP raises Parimpora encounter case in LS, demands 'time-bound' probe

NC MP Hassnain Masoodi on Wednesday raised the issue of killing of three alleged militants in Parimpora area here in December last year in the Lok Sabha, demanding a time-bound probe into the incident and return of the bodies to their families.

“The time-bound inquiry and follow up in the Amshipora fake encounter case has been widely appreciated by the people. In that incident, the slain youth were found to be innocent. The finding had set good precedence,” Masoodi, the Member of Parliament from Anantnag, said. He was referring to the alleged fake encounter in July last year in which security forces claimed to have killed three militants, who then turned out to be three labourers from Rajouri. The Army had to order a court of inquiry into the incident and has completed the Summary of Evidence against two of its men involved in the encounter.

A possible court martial could take place after completion of formalities. The National Conference MP said the killings were shrouded in mystery.

“Police and CRPF have sided away from the case. The killings have created misgiving among people because of contradictory versions of the family and the forces. Therefore, a thorough probe into the incident is much needed to reveal the truth,” he said. The NC leader said the right to decent burial has even been respected by our Constitution and requested the government to ensure speedy inquiry into the issue.

“The bodies of the slain youth should also be handed over to their families on a humanitarian basis,” he said in the Lok Sabha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Masoodi said an early inquiry into the incident would help establish the facts leading to the death of youth, who, their families claim, were innocent. Later, NC president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah and Masoodi protested in the premises of Parliament House holding placards demanding a probe into the killings and return of the bodies of the youth to their families.

