DPCC launches 'Join Congress Social Media' campaign

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:39 IST
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Wednesday launched the 'Join Congress Social Media' campaign here with an aim of enrolling youth volunteers to the party fold.

The nationwide campaign, under which the party plans to create ''five lakh social media warriors'' across the country, was launched by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

''The campaign will counter the lies and falsehood, and anti-people steps of the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP. These parties have undermined democracy to demolish the country, and spread untruth against the farmers' protest,'' said Kumar during the launch event at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office here. According to Kumar, the Congress party's Delhi unit will also appoint social media coordinators from ''block to booth levels'' to strengthen its presence in social media. ''The party will play the role of a responsible, constructive opposition, as Congress' motto has always been service to people,'' he added.

National convener of Congress Saral Patel, who was also present during the event, said the party will run a recruitment drive to enrol ''five lakh social media warriors'' into the party in three months.

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

