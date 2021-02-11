Left Menu

Gehlot targets PM Modi over farmers' issues, says govt must give up stubborn stand

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farmers issues, saying the government should give up its stubborn stand.In democracy, voters can be stubborn but not the government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farmers' issues, saying the government should give up its stubborn stand.

"In democracy, voters can be stubborn but not the government. Whatever is happening today is unfortunate," Gehlot said while addressing the Congress Legislature Party meeting at his residence here on Wednesday night.

He condemned Modi for his 'andolanjivi' (professional protesters) remark.

"It is the duty of the ruling dispensation to respect the opposition but look at what the Modi government is doing. They talk about Congress-free India. PM uses words like andolanjivi in parliament," he said.

A government can reverse its decision in the larger interest of the people but the prime minister is adamant on not addressing the farmers' issues.

A strategy for the state assembly's budget session, which began on Wednesday with the Governor's address, was discussed during the meeting.

