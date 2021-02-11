Left Menu

Lebanon's Hariri and France's Macron discuss Lebanese crisis, formation of government

Macron is trying to use Paris' historical influence in Lebanon to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a roadmap and form a new government to root out corruption, a prerequisite for international donors including the IMF to unlock billions of dollars in aid. However, those efforts have so far failed.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 04:36 IST
Lebanon's Hariri and France's Macron discuss Lebanese crisis, formation of government

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday dined with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the crisis in Lebanon and the difficulties in forming a new government, according to Hariri's Twitter account.

"Presidents Hariri and Macron discussed the internal Lebanese difficulties that hinder the formation of the government and the possible ways to overcome them," the Twitter post said, adding that the two men had discussed French efforts to resolve the crisis over a two-hour dinner. Macron has been spearheading international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war. Macron is trying to use Paris' historical influence in Lebanon to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a roadmap and form a new government to root out corruption, a prerequisite for international donors including the IMF to unlock billions of dollars in aid.

However, those efforts have so far failed. Highlighting some of that frustration, the French presidency did not include the dinner on Macron's public agenda keeping the meeting private. Officials had declined to comment earlier in the day on whether the two men would even meet.

Hariri, a former prime minister, was given the task of forming a government after Mustapha Adib resigned in September. He is so far struggling to cobble together a cabinet to share power with all Lebanese parties, including Iran-aligned Hezbollah. Paris was not initially keen for Hariri to take up the role, having previously failed to implement reforms, French officials have said. But given the lack of progress in forming a credible government, Macron did not oppose the nomination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Coach Domenech sacked by Nantes, replaced by Kombouare

Raymond Domenech has been sacked as Nantes coach after six weeks in charge following a string of poor results and has been replaced by Antoine Kombouare, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.FC Nantes announces the arrival of Antoine Kombouar...

28 UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali

Attackers opened fire on a temporary United Nations base in central Mali on Wednesday in a well-planned assault that wounded 28 peacekeepers from Togo, UN officials said.The United Nations condemned the attack in Mali, which remains the dea...

EU diplomats say it is up to Brazil to save Mercosur trade deal

The free-trade treaty reached between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur will not get signed if Brazil does not show concrete steps toward reducing deforestation in the Amazon, European ambassadors said on Wednesday.We ...

Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dead at 78 -Washington Post

Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt Jr., the self-described smut peddler who cares, who used his pornography empire and flair for the outrageous to push the limits of free speech, has died at the age of 78, The Washington Post reported o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021