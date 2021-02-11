UK seeking 'light touch' border proccesses for N. Ireland trade

Britain is seeking to ensure 'light touch' border processes for trade with Northern Ireland, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday ahead of a meeting with the European Union to try to iron out post-Brexit disruption to trading with the province.

"Those processes should be as light touch as possible and that's the aim of the conversations that I'm having with (European Commission) Vice President Sefcovic," Gove told parliament. The two are due to meet later on Thursday.

