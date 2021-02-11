Left Menu

Graphic riot videos not enough to convict Trump, some Republican senators say

Multiple Republican senators found graphic videos of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol upsetting but suggested they would not lead them to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection. The House of Representatives' Democrats prosecuting Trump in his second impeachment trial on Wednesday leaned heavily on the threat posed to Republicans, including then-Vice President Mike Pence, by hundreds of Trump supporters attempting to stop Congress from certifying his election defeat.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:32 IST
Graphic riot videos not enough to convict Trump, some Republican senators say
US Capitol protest (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Multiple Republican senators found graphic videos of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol upsetting but suggested they would not lead them to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection.

The House of Representatives' Democrats prosecuting Trump in his second impeachment trial on Wednesday leaned heavily on the threat posed to Republicans, including then-Vice President Mike Pence, by hundreds of Trump supporters attempting to stop Congress from certifying his election defeat. "Today's presentation was powerful and emotional, reliving a terrorist attack on our nation's capital, but there was very little said about how specific conduct of the president satisfies a legal standard," said Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Convicting Trump would require the votes of two-thirds of the 100 members of the Senate, meaning that at least 17 Republicans would have to join all 48 Democrats and the two independents who caucus with them. The Senate on Tuesday in a 56-44 vote rejected an attempt to declare the trial unconstitutional because Trump left office when his term ended on Jan. 20. That margin suggested Democrats face an uphill climb in trying to convict the man who still remains popular with Republican voters.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford on Wednesday appeared emotional at his desk after Eric Swalwell, one of the House impeachment managers, finished his presentation. Another senator, Steve Daines, put his hand on Lankford's arm in what appeared to be a gesture of comfort. But speaking to reporters later, Lankford struggled to connect the visceral images to any culpability for Trump, who in a fiery speech before the attack on the Capitol urged his supporters to "fight" his election defeat.

"He's had 100 rallies and we've never seen that before. So that's the tough one to be able to link together," Lankford said. Separately, Florida Senator Rick Scott said he was "disgusted" by the behavior of the rioters.

But asked whether Trump bore responsibility, he said, "You know, I've watched what he said. He's never said that somebody should break-in. He actually said that people should do this peacefully ... Look, this is a complete waste of time." Kansas Senator Jerry Moran called the videos "heart-wrenching." But asked if he saw a link between the footage and Trump's words, he said: "I'll wait 'til the conclusion of the trial."

Indiana Senator Mike Braun called the footage "riveting." "But I don't know that that's going to make a difference for anyone senator just having it on a loop again," he said.

Trump's lawyer, Bruce Castor, agreed the House impeachment managers' footage was emotional, but he seemed unworried about his client's chances. "I believe it would have an emotional impact on any jury but ... and we haven't played ours," said Castor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HCL s TechBee Programme offers early career opportunities to 12th pass out students in Kerala

HCL has launched inKerala its early career programme TechBee, a work-integratedhigher education programme which contributes to the SkillIndia mission of the government.Students also earn a degree from leading universitiesthat HCL has partne...

ACC Q3 profit at Rs 472 crore as cement demand picks up

Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd said on Thursday its profit after tax rose to Rs 472 crore in the October to December quarter as compared to Rs 273 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal. Net sales during the quarter increased to Rs 4,066...

Rahul Gandhi cites old family planning slogan 'hum do hamare do' to attack govt, says 4 people are running the country.

Rahul Gandhi cites old family planning slogan hum do hamare do to attack govt, says 4 people are running the country....

The three farm laws allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantity of foodgrains and hoard them, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

The three farm laws allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantity of foodgrains and hoard them, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021