Prevent BJP from coming to power, let Bengal live in peace: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeon Thursday urged people not to allow the BJP to come to powerin West Bengal and let the state live in peace.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, claimedthat her party will continue to rule the state.

''Let Bengal live in peace. The BJP should not beallowed to come to power in the state. I appeal to all toprotect the honour of Bengal,'' she said at an event inKolkata.

