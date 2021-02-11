23 cases filed under MP's new anti-conversion law in January

As many as 23 cases wereregistered under an anti-conversion law in Madhya Pradeshwithin a month of it coming into force, Home Minister NarottamMishra said on Thursday.

Early last month, the BJP government promulgated theFreedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which penalises religiousconversions by misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat offorce, undue influence, coercion, marriage or by any otherfraudulent means.

The law provides for up to 10 years in jail in somecases and hefty fine for violators.

''Twenty three cases have been registered under the MPFreedom of Religion Ordinance in the state in January (themonth it came into force), Mishra told reporters here.

He said the highest number of seven cases was reportedin the Bhopal division followed by five in Indore, four eachin Jabalpur and Rewa, and three in the Gwalior division.

Mishra said religious conversion through fraudulentmeans is a serious issue and the practice needs to be stopped.

''Since the beginning, we have been saying it is aserious issue and happening on a large scale in the state andacross the country for which I am not authorised (to speak).

''Such people and forces were active and they needed tobe checked. And to this end, the state set the ball rolling(by enacting the law) and this is the figure (23) that hascome forth in a month in MP, the minister said, justifyingthe controversial law.

