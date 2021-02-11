Deendayal Upadhyay's ideals inspiration for BJP govts: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday paid tributes to party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his 53rd death anniversary, and said his ideology of 'antyodaya' and integral humanism are the inspiration for the BJP-run governments at the centre and states. Speaking at the party headquarters on the day observed as 'Samarpan Divas' by the BJP, Nadda said the Modi government has been dedicated to the welfare of the poor, backwards, dalits, tribes and other deprived sections of society since it came to power at the Centre in 2014.

He added that the government's national education policy and health programmes are aimed at developing the entire country.

This government has been following the path shown by Upadhyay, a founding member of the Jana Sangh, BJP's forerunner, who had died in 1968.

Hailing Upadhyay, Nadda said his concepts of 'antyodaya' (development of the most downtrodden) and integral humanism were infused with Indian culture and values.

In public life, one is either a politician, an ideologue or an organiser but he was three-in-one and outstanding in all three fields, the BJP president said.

