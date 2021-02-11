Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:02 IST
Karnataka CM directs banks to speed up loan approval under

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Thursday directed the banks not to delaydisbursement of loans to eligible beneficiaries under centralschemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and PradhanMantri Swanidhi Yojana (PMSY).

Reviewing the progress of the schemes with bankers andofficials at a meeting in Vidhana Soudha here, the CMexpressed his displeasure over their implementation in thestate, an official statement said.

''The progress in both these schemes is stagnant inKarnataka as compared to other states. Bankers should paytheir attention to avoid delay in sanctioning loans underthese schemes,'' Yediyurappa was quoted as saying.

He pointed out that the PMAY and PMSY were ambitiousschemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for thebenefit of the poor.

The CM suggested that the banks prioritise implementationof the schemes.

