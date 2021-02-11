Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:28 IST
National Conference MP praises budget; raises JK situation in Lok Sabha

Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Thursday criticised the Union Budget as disappointing and hit out at the government's policies, even as BJP leaders put up a strong defence saying that different sections of the society have praised the budget.

During a discussion on the budget, National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi also lauded the budget, saying a better one could not have been presented under the circumstances dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, used the occasion to highlight the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that silence has been imposed there following the revocation of its special status and this should not be construed as peace.

Peace and development go hand in hand, and there can be no development without peace, Masoodi said, claiming that over 400 people, including many security personnel, have been killed there in last one year with urban areas like Jammu and Srinahar accounting for 20 per cent of incidents. Statistics show there is no peace in Jammu and Kashmir, he alleged.

BJP's Ajay Misra praised the budget as ''unimaginably'' good and said various sections of society have praised its provisions.

Praising the Modi government's handling of the pandemic, he said it did not merely control the infection but has also now launched the world's largest vaccination drive.

Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel also praised the budget. CPI's M Selvaraj said the budget was disappointing and alleged that millions of people have lost their jobs. He also attacked the government for its plan to disinvest many PSUs.

Congress' Mohammad Jawed said the budget has nothing to offer to states like Bihar and serves only a few poll-bound states. BJP's Pratima Bhoumik praised the budget.

