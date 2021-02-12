Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctionsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:55 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions, according to extracts of an interview posted on the ministry's website on Friday.
Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which has sparked talk of possible new sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
