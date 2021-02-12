Left Menu

TMC's Dinesh Trivedi resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation on the floor of the House (Rajya Sabha) citing the reason that he was unable to do anything over the violence in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:19 IST
TMC's Dinesh Trivedi speaking at Rajya Sabha today.. Image Credit: ANI

All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation on the floor of the House (Rajya Sabha) citing the reason that he was unable to do anything over the violence in West Bengal. "I am resigning from Rajya Sabha today. There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here," Trivedi said.

"Grateful to my party that they have sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we are not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can not do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for the people of West Bengal," he added. Reacting to the resignation of Trivedi, TMC MP Sukhendu S Roy said the party will be sending another 'grassroot' worker to the Upper House.

Earlier several TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari left the TMC to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in January. The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the polls have not yet been announced by the Election Commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

