BJP hits back at Rahul for his attack on PM, says Cong leader 'lying left, right and centre'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:36 IST
Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-China border standoff, the BJP accused the Congress leader on Friday of ''lying left, right and centre'' and denigrating the country's security forces, and said the ''nation cannot forgive the Gandhi family for losing 43,000 sq. kms of land to China''.

''When one does not have a moral conscience, when one cannot contribute anything positive, one resorts to lies. Rahul lied left, right and centre. Perhaps Rahul is depressed that he could not become PM. He knows that even his shadow won't support him & can't digest the huge public mandate to PM Narendra Modi,'' Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi said.

With Gandhi making his attack on Modi personal, Joshi alleged that the former Congress chief's ''utterances'' are based on far-fetched presumptions and create ''serious doubts on his mental health''.

''The selective amnesia which Rahul often displays seems a regular order. Denigrating efforts and sacrifices of our security forces, whom you are placating? Why? Because you got some donation for your party? Can't forget your meeting with the Chinese?'' he said in a social media post.

Gandhi questioned the government on Friday over its agreement with China on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and alleged that Modi has ''ceded'' Indian territory to the Chinese. He further alleged that the prime minister cannot stand up to the neighbouring country.

His attack on the government came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured Parliament that India has not conceded anything in the sustained talks with China and it will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken away by anyone. ''Congress party breeds a culture of petty politics. Every member of the Gandhi family always leaves behind a legacy of misdeeds. History bears testimony to their repeated attacks on the sovereignty of the nation and unfortunately it is the country that has to always suffer,'' Joshi said.

The nation cannot forgive the Gandhi family for losing 43,000 square kilometres of land to China, he said, noting that Pakistan has also illegally ceded 5,180 square kilometres of Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to China.

In a tweet, BJP general secretary C T Ravi said, ''I am glad that the Congress has finally realised that PM Nehru created a 'Himalayan Blunder' by gifting 38,000 sq km land to China. Will it also question its co-owner, the coward Rahul Gandhi for making baseless allegations against PM Modi?'' PTI KR RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

