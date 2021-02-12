Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:57 IST
BJP leader N V Subhash slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' remark
Telangana BJP leader N V Subhash speaking to ANI on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Parliament has degraded his image from the level of "immature" to total 'unaware' as his 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' remark has exposed his "innocence" in politics, said N V Subhash, BJP leader and grandson of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on Friday. "It was during the Congress regime a dynasty rule was practiced and no leader had any say except his mom Sonia Gandhi. Even the Prime Minister was made a puppet," he said.

While the Lower House was debating on the budget, the BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of three farm laws and surprised the nation. "Decades of Congress rule in the country 'broke the spine' of the farmers by making no effort to improve the financial status of the farming community. When the NDA government was making strides to change the fate of farmers, leaders like Rahul Gandhi were instigating farmers, spoiling their future," the BJP leader stated.

Subhash further said that keeping aside his political aspirations, the former Congress chief must understand the 'content and intent' of the farm laws and by opposing them he is doing more harm to the farmers than good. The BJP leader said that there had been no major reforms in Indian farming since the independence and every political leader talk about farmers' welfare, but no government had done any single reform till today.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had introduced agriculture reforms to bring a seachange in the lives of the farming community in accordance with the changing times and world agriculture scenarios. The leader stated that the UPA government was in power from 2004 to 2014, but no bills were passed on the welfare of the farmers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took "hum do, humare do" jibe at the Central government and said the new farm laws brought by the government will lead to "collapse of mandi system and allow unlimited hoarding". Participating in the discussion on the union budget in Lok Sabha here, Gandhi had alleged that the farm laws will adversely impact small and marginal farmers and "destroy the food security system". (ANI)

