Lebanon's Hariri says no progress made on forming new government

Lebanon's Hariri says no progress made on forming new governmentReuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:44 IST
Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Friday that no progress had been made in talks to form a new government, after months of political wrangling.
Hariri dined this week with French President Emmanuel Macron, whose efforts have so far failed to rally Lebanese leaders to come together to tackle their country's unprecedented financial crisis.
"There is no progress in forming the government," Hariri told reporters after his first meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Lebanon
- Hariri
- Michel Aoun
- French
- Lebanese
ALSO READ
In locked-down Lebanon, Tripoli protester killed in night of unrest
In locked-down Lebanon, Tripoli protester killed in night of unrest
World News Roundup: WHO team in Wuhan probing COVID-19 origins moves out of quarantine; In locked-down Lebanon, Tripoli protester killed in night of unrest and more
In locked-down Lebanon, protester killed in night of unrest
Protests amid Lebanon lockdown leave 1 dead, 220 injured