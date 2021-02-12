Short circuit caused fire at Serum Institute: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Friday said the fire that broke out at the SerumInstitute of India (SII) here last month, in which five persons died, was caused due to short circuit.

Five labourers had died in the fire that broke out in a five-storey building in the SII's Manjari premises in Puneon January 21. However, the Covishield vaccine production wasnot impacted due to the blaze.

Pawar, while addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division ahead of thestate budget, said he had visited the institute after the firein the presence of senior officials, including the collector.

''The premises where the blaze erupted was empty andwork was going on there. It is a private institute and theyare carrying out their audit. The government is alsoinvestigating. There is no other cause behind the fire otherthan short circuit,'' he said.

Speaking about the vaccination drive against COVID-19, Pawar said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had initially given a statement that the Centre will be providing vaccination to all.

''He later gave a statement that they will be providing vaccine to three crore people, including paramedical staff and security forces. And now, he has again given astatement that 30 crore people will be given the vaccine,'' Pawar said.

''The health minister has been giving different statements, but if you ask the state government's opinion, every state feels that it is the Centre's responsibility to provide the vaccine,'' he added.

If all states request the Centre, it will have toaccept their demand, he said.

Meanwhile, Pawar reiterated that Shiv Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji should be celebrated in a simple manner in view of the pandemic.

''Not more than 100 people should gather at one placefor the celebrations,'' he added.

