Take back new farm laws before talking to farmers: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

By Archana Prasad Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the three Farm laws and asked him to take back the laws first, and then talk to farmers.

While addressing 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Pilibanga, Hanumangarh today, Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi Ji says that we want to speak with farmers, what do you want to talk about? Repeal the (Agri) laws, farmers will speak with you. You (PM) are taking away their land, future and then you want to talk. Take back laws first, then talk". He further said, "the attack is not only on farmers but on the 40 per cent of people involved in the 'Krishi' (agriculture) business, which include the farmers, small and medium businessmen, and labour".

He said that 40 per cent of people in the country will become unemployed if these bills are implemented. Speaking regarding the farm laws, the Wayanad MP said, "If Modi Ji has done it for the farmers, then why are farmers upset with it, why are they sitting on the borders of Delhi?."

"They have done this for 'hum do hamare do'. These four people are running the country and whatever is happening in the country is for the benefit of these four people," he added. He also emphasized the point that it is the 'Krishi' business that provides employment to most of the people in the country and not the few big industrialists as agriculture is the biggest business of the nation.

Rahul Gandhi addressed the first meeting at the wholesale market at Hanumangarh's Pilibanga, Rajasthan which will be followed by the second meeting at Padampur at Sri Ganganagar. It was observed that instead of chairs, 'charpais' (cots) were set up at the stage where Rahul Gandhi was addressing the Mahapanchayat.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and party leaders Sachin Pilot, and KC Venugopal were also present at Mahapanchayat. (ANI)

