Bid to connect with farmers: Cots adorn stage at Cong's mahapanchayat

This arrangement was made for giving the stage a farmer-like feel and to connect them with the leaders, a party leader said.Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, state party president Govind Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Prior to Rahul Gandhi, Govind Dotasra, Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot addressed the farmers.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:19 IST
In a bid to connect with farmers through a ''Kisan Mahapanchayat'' held by the Congress in Hanumangarh’s Pilibanga town on Friday, ''charpai'' or cots were placed on the stage instead of chairs for party leader Rahul Gandhi and others. All leaders sat on the cots on the stage. “This arrangement was made for giving the stage a farmer-like feel and to connect them with the leaders,” a party leader said.

Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, state party president Govind Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Prior to Rahul Gandhi, Govind Dotasra, Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot addressed the farmers. Gandhi addressed the rally and then left for Padampur in Ganganagar to address another meeting with farmers.

Farmer-dominated Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts share border with Punjab, where farmers are up in the arms against the Centre's agriculture laws. On Saturday, Gandhi will visit Ajmer and Nagaur districts and address farmers. Nagaur is a centre of farmers' politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

