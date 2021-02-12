Left Menu

Two opponents of Belarus leader face more jail time as he floats reform

Belarusian authorities have brought new charges against two prominent opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko who were jailed during mass protests, accusing them of extremism and trying to seize power, their lawyer said on Friday. The charges against Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak could see them jailed for 12 years.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:29 IST
Two opponents of Belarus leader face more jail time as he floats reform

Belarusian authorities have brought new charges against two prominent opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko who were jailed during mass protests, accusing them of extremism and trying to seize power, their lawyer said on Friday.

The charges against Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak could see them jailed for 12 years. Kolesnikova was one of three women who joined forces in an election against Lukashenko last year that prompted a crackdown against months of unrest. The charges coincided with Lukashenko staging a two-day "People's Assembly" which he says is intended to promote political reform but which the opposition has dismissed as a sham to help the veteran leader cling to power.

More than 33,000 people have been detained during the protests. The crackdown has prompted new Western sanctions but Lukashenko has refused to resign, backed by diplomatic and financial support from Russia. Lawyer Dmitriy Laevski said Znak was being punished "for not being afraid. For not giving up". "There are no legal grounds for any of the charges," he added.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, had on Thursday promised to hold a referendum on constitutional reform early next year. But reformist pledges were laced with triumphant language about Lukashenko saving the country from "mutiny".

In a second speech on Friday, Lukashenko suggested Belarusians should ditch their smartphones, saying these were being monitored by the United States. One of the delegates proposed awarding Lukashenko the title "Hero of Belarus". Referring to himself as an "authoritarian" leader, Lukashenko turned his attention to Viktor Babariko, another electoral opponent, who was jailed last year on corruption charges Babariko says were fabricated.

"Everyone is worried about Babariko: ah, the president's rival was imprisoned. Yes, I don't care about such competitors," Lukashenko told the assembly. Exiled opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called the assembly a facade. "Fake elections, fake inauguration, fake democracy. The regime holds Belarusians hostage," she wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. embassy called the assembly "neither genuine nor inclusive of Belarusian views and therefore does not address the country's ongoing political crisis." (Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dilip Buildcon's PAT falls by 13 pc to Rs 111 crore

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon said on Friday its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 2020 was lower by 12.7 per cent at Rs 111 crore as against Rs 127 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. This was despite 3...

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty from sets of 'Cirkus'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for Rohit Shettys Cirkus shared a hilarious video of the filmmaker driving a toy car on the films set. The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a hilarious video of what the m...

Five new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,424

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,424, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 49 from 47 the previous day, according to data...

Javadekar joins indigenous Twitter replica Koo

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday began using Indias micro-blogging platform Koo, joining several ministers who already created their accounts on it.Making the announcement through his Twitter handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021