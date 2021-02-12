Japan PM Suga says new Tokyo Olympics chief to be picked in transparent manner

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that a replacement for the outgoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games president should be chosen in a transparent and rules-based way.

Suga told reporters that he expected to see a new structure quickly at the Games organizing committee to reassure the Japanese public and people around the world, and the government would work to make the Olympics safe .

