Japan PM Suga says new Tokyo Olympics chief to be picked in transparent manner

Japan PM Suga says new Tokyo Olympics chief to be picked in transparent mannerReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:24 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that a replacement for the outgoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games president should be chosen in a transparent and rules-based way.
Suga told reporters that he expected to see a new structure quickly at the Games organizing committee to reassure the Japanese public and people around the world, and the government would work to make the Olympics safe .
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
