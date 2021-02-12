Left Menu

Fadnavis questions `delay' in filing of FIR in woman's suicide

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis onFriday questioned the `delay' by police in filing a FirstInformation Report in the alleged suicide by a 23-year-oldwoman in Pune city, and sought a thorough probe.

He has written to the Maharashtra Director General ofPolice about the incident and sought his intervention, theLeader of Opposition in the Assembly told reporters.

The woman, who hailed from Beed district, died afterfalling from the balcony of a flat in Hadapsar area of Pune inthe wee hours of Monday. Some social media posts had claimedthat she was in a relationship with a state minister.

The woman was known for her videos on social mediaplatforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

After her death, audio clips of her purportedconservation with two persons also went viral.

''My office received 12 clips of two persons talkingabout the woman,'' Fadnavis said, adding that he forwardedthese clips to the DGP's office.

''It is unfortunate that a young woman who was makingher name on social media dies in suspicious manner. I can notunderstand what is stopping Pune police from filing an FIR,''the former chief minister said.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar had alleged in a letter toChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday that a stateminister was involved in the case.

A senior official from Wanwadi police station told PTIon Friday that an accidental death report was registered inthe case, and an FIR is registered in such cases only if probeconfirms that it was a suicide.

''There was no suicide note. But we are probing allangles,'' he said.

