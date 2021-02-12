Raj BJP chief asks when will Rahul Gandhi waive farmers debt in state

Left Menu

With former Congress president launching a two-day visit to Rajasthan on Friday, BJP state president Satish Poonia asked him to clarify when all farmers loans would be waived in the state.Rahul Gandhi attacks the central government on public welfare issues but does not speak a word on his loan waiver promise to farmers of Rajasthan, Poonia said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:30 IST
With former Congress president launching a two-day visit to Rajasthan on Friday, BJP state president Satish Poonia asked him to clarify when all farmers’ loans would be waived in the state.

“Rahul Gandhi attacks the central government on public welfare issues but does not speak a word on his loan waiver promise to farmers of Rajasthan,” Poonia said. Recalling how Gandhi used to count from one to ten in his 2018 assembly elections rallies before promising a waiver on the entire loan of farmers within ten days of the Congress coming to power in the state, Poonia said the party’s president’s promises are yet to be fulfilled by his party’s government in the state. “Two and a half years have passed but the debt of all farmers has not been waived as yet. Only the loans taken from co-operative banks have been waived while those from the nationalised banks are yet to be waived,” Poonia told reporters during his Ajmer visit.

He accused the Congress party and its leaders of speaking lies to win the assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a two-day visit to Rajasthan and addressed two farmers’ rallies, respectively in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh. He is slated to more farmers’ rallies in Nagaur and Ajmer on Saturday.

Poonia visited Ajmer on Friday during which he also paid obeisance to Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in his dargah.

