Punjab's people should give AAP chance to implement Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal model: Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday urged the people of Punjab to give his party a chance to form the next government in the state for implementation of welfare schemes like that in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi has done such welfare works for the people which the Congress and the BJP never imagined, he told reporters here.

Sisosia said the people in Delhi have been provided better health facilities in government hospitals and better education in government schools compared to private facilities. Free electricity and water have been provided round the clock in Delhi, he said.

The Delhi deputy chief minister appealed to the people of Punjab to give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party once so that the Delhi model would be implemented in the state.

''Two types of politics are going on. One is of the Congress, BJP and the Akalis which are running their businesses and filling their coffers with the tax money paid by the people.

''On the other hand, there is the politics of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is spending tax money paid by people for the development of the people. An example of this can be seen in Delhi where hospitals and schools were built with new technologies and facilities, with the tax money of the people,'' he said.

The same money was being used to provide free electricity and water to the people, the AAP leader added.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to give a chance to the AAP, saying they would forget the politics of Congress, BJP and Akalis.

Assembly polls in Punjab are due early next year.

About the farmers' stir, Sisodia said the 'annadatas' (food providers) of the country had been agitating for the last several months but the Narendra Modi government at the centre ''did not seem serious'' about resolving their demands.

''The black farm laws had been introduced by the central government for the benefit of a few corporate houses. The government is only working for the corporate houses and they do not see the plight of the farmers,'' he added.

Targeting the Congress government in Punjab, he alleged it too was not showing seriousness about farmers' issue.

''Whenever talks are held with the Centre, Captain sahib (Amarinder Singh) only talks for his personal interests and benefits, and comes back,'' Sisodia alleged.

Earlier in the day Sisodia paid obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib. AAP's Punjab in-charge and MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh was also present on the occasion.

