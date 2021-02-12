Left Menu

Cong asks Arunachal people to join its social media drive against Modi govt

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:31 IST
The Congress on Friday launchedits social media campaign in Arunachal Pradesh, asking peopleto join the drive and counter the ''Union government's attemptsto suppress the voice of commoners, and help retain democracyin the country''.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary ManishChatrath, during an executive meeting of the party's stateunit, said the campaign --'Join Congress Social Media' willprovide people a platform to air their grievances against theNarendra Modi government and its policies.

It is time to fight the BJP by becoming a social mediawarrior of the Congress, Chathrath, who is the ArunachalPradesh in-charge grand old party, said.

The Congress aims to recruit five lakh volunteers andcreate five thousand offices across the country to stem thecirculation of fake news on the Internet, he stated.

''The selected volunteers will go through scrutiny andtraining on how to handle various social media platforms,''Chatrath added.

AICC national convener for its social media departmentPranab Vacharjani, who was also here to attend the meeting,said that the Modi government has always tried to gagopinions, be it on social media or on the ground.

''The BJP government has repeatedly crushed the voiceof the people. Be it the farmers' protest, Chinese incursionor demand for women's safety, the present government has nevercared for peoples fear and concerns.

''Democracy is under threat, economy in tatters, andthe borders of our country are unsafe,'' Vacharjani stated.

The campaign will ''expose the lies and hatefulpropaganda'' of the present government, he added.

Among others, Arunchal state unit president NabamTuki, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayengwere present at the meeting.

