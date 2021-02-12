BJP's 2-day training session begins with eye on 2023 MP polls

A 2-day training session of theMadhya Pradesh BJP began on Friday in Ujjain with leaders andlegislators discussing ways to win back the Dalit and tribalvote so as to win the 2023 state Assembly polls.

The MLAs and office-bearers, who were addressed duringthe session by MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Unionministers Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste among others,have been told to submit their suggestions in writing bySaturday, a party functionary said.

He said state BJP chief VD Sharma, Congressman-turnedBJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, the party's state incharge Murlidhar Rao and former Maharashtra MLA Pankaja Mundealso spoke at the training session.

''There were discussions on how to win back the Dalitand tribal vote in the state. We had to come power in 2003 dueto their votes, and the two groups supported us in 2008 and2013 Assembly polls as well. We faced a setback in the 2018polls after losing their votes in Malwa, Gwalior and Chambalregions,'' he added.

The Congress under Kamal Nath formed a government inthe state in December 2018 but it fell in March last yearafter Scindia rebelled along with several MLAs who quit theAssembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)