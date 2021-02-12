Left Menu

TRS, BJP spar over AIMIM 'supporting' TRS in election to posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:26 IST
The ruling TRS and BJP inTelangana engaged in a war of words on Friday over AIMIM'supporting' TRS in the election to the posts of Mayor andDeputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

BJP leader and Minsiter of State for Home G Kishan ReddySAID the TRS and AIMIM had an indirect alliance in the GHMCMayor and Deputy Mayor election held on Thursday.

''MIM and TRS had an indirect alliance in Mayor and DeputyMayor election and the two parties tried to hoodwink thepeople,'' he told reporters in Delhi.

Alleging that AIMIM had tried to stall the formation ofTelangana, he said TRS should explain to the people as to howit chose to have an alliance with such a party.

TRS bagged the GHMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts with thesupport of ex-officio members (members of Lok Sabha, Assemblyand others who have their vote in the city) and AIMIM.

TRS leader and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadavsaid BJP had secured the municipal chairman post in Manikondaby having an alliance with the Congress.

Meanwhile, TRS working president and state minister K TRama Rao in a veiled attack on BJP, said the party was showing''an attitude'' after it won just two elections (recent GHMCpolls and Dubbak assembly bypoll).

Saying that TRS had splendid electoral achievements toits credit in the past, he recalled that it had won all 32Zilla Parishads for which elections were held.

The Dubbak assembly bypoll and the GHMC election wereheld late last year.

The BJP had attacked the TRS, saying it had an alliancewith the AIMIM and indulged in minority appeasement.

