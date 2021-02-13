Biden aims to close Guantanamo Bay prison by the time he leaves office

The White House said on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden aims to close the Guantanamo Bay prison by the time he leaves office, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a daily briefing.

"That certainly is the goal, and our intention," Psaki said, when asked by a reporter about the timeline for closing the prison.

