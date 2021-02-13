Left Menu

Assam's BJP govt fulfilled expectations of people, will return to power: CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:21 IST
Assam's BJP govt fulfilled expectations of people, will return to power: CM
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter; @sarbanandsonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that his government has fulfilled all expectations of the people of the state and will come back to power after the assembly elections, likely to be held inMarch-April this year.

Replying to the discussion on the governor's address on the concluding day of the last session of the present assembly, Sonowal expressed confidence that the ruling coalition will emerge victorious because of the ''the good work'' it has done in the last five years.

''The BJP is successful in fulfilling all expectations of the people of the state. We have worked hard and given equal respect to all people. We will come back again. Let us work together,'' he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the achievements of the first BJP-led government in Assam and thanked the people of the state for their cooperation in all spheres.

Sonowal asked his party's MLAs not to be sad for leaving the Assembly as they will again sit on the treasury bench after forming the next NDA government in the state within a few months.

After Sonowal's speech, the House passed the 'Vote on Account Budget for 2021-22' of Rs 60,784.03 crore for a period of six months from April to September.

After that, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami adjournedHouse sine-die.

The last day of the three-day session was held at the new building of the Assembly, which is still under construction. It is located next to the existing structure.

Sonowal and Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswamiinaugurated the House earlier in the day and launched a coffee table book on the history of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five elephants die within 13 days in Odisha's Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary

Five elephants have died within a gap of 13 days inside Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi district of Odisha, officials said.All the carcasses were found near water bodies, they said.The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sashi Pa...

Govt employee booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday registered a disproportionate assets against a government employee working as computer operator-cum-motor transport clerk in Police Control Room here, an official said.The case was registered again...

Strong quake hits off Japan coast, triggering blackouts

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings and triggering widespread blackouts, but there appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The e...

COVID-19: US says China must make available data from outbreak’s earliest days

The US on Saturday demanded that China must make available its COVID-19 data from the earliest days of the outbreak to the world to better understand the pandemic and prepare for the next one.China reported the first COVID-19 case in the ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021