Left Menu

Do not fall prey to BJP's promise of citizenship, Matuas urged

PTI | Thakurnagar | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 22:40 IST
Do not fall prey to BJP's promise of citizenship, Matuas urged

The Bangla Pokkho, anorganisation which propagates Bengali sub-nationalism, onSaturday urged members of the Matua community not to fall preyto the BJP's promise of providing them citizenship byimplementing the contentious CAA.

The BJP is trying to destroy West Bengal, leaders ofthe organisation alleged at a rally held against CAA and NRCat Thakurnagar, the headquarters of the Matua sect, whereUnion Home Minister Amit Shah held a public meeting onThursday, ahead of the assembly election in the state.

As soon as the COVID-19 vaccination programme ends,the process of granting citizenship under the CitizenshipAmendment Act (CAA) will begin, Shah had said at the rally.

''They (BJP leaders) are continuously misleading peoplein the name of citizenship. I will ask the people of this areanot to fall prey to their plan,'' Bangla Pokkho functionaryKaushik Maity said at the meeting.

Bengalis of BJP-ruled Assam are the victims of the NRCexercise, he alleged.

''Many Bengalis in Assam are being forced to go todetention camps and many of them are Hindus. Many Bengalisdied by suicide in Assam and most of them were Namasudras,''Maity claimed.

Matuas are also Namasudras by caste. Originally fromEast Pakistan, they are weaker section of Hindus who migratedto India during the Partition and after the creation ofBangladesh.

The Matua community, with an estimated population ofthree million in the state, can tilt the scales in favour of apolitical party in at least four Lok seats and more than 30assembly seats in Nadia, and North and South 24 Parganasdistricts. It once stood solidly behind the TMC but hadsupported the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the Bangla Pokkho is opposed to thealleged conspiracy of the BJP to divide West Bengal bycreating separate Gorkhaland state.

''It's our fight for survival. When someone wants touproot us from the ground, we fight by remembering the wordsof our gurus,'' Garga Chattopadhyay of Bangla Pokkho said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Boruto Chapter 55: Boruto, Momoshiki’s symbiotic relationship, danger waits for ninjas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Two-try Watson leads England to comfortable win over Italy

England put last weeks Scotland defeat behind them with a six-try 41-18 Six Nations victory over Italy at Twickenham on Saturday as Anthony Watson scored two tries and Jonny May claimed a memorable one with an astonishing, acrobatic leap. J...

Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 13 PTI The administering of thesecond dose of COVID-19 vaccine for government healthcarepersonnel was taken up in Telangana on Saturday.The total number of healthcare workers planned to bevaccinated for the day was 3,752 of w...

Mali: UN chief says ‘complex attack’ against blue helmets may constitute war crime

An assault by unidentified armed elements on a temporary operating base of the UN Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali MINUSMA in Kerena, near Douentza in Central Mali, on Thursday resulted in the death of a Togolese peacekeeper and ...

UP: Kidnapped boy's body found after 20 days, one suspect held

The body of a four-and-half-year-old boy was found in Greater Noida on Saturday, more than a fortnight after his kidnapping, with the police arresting one of the two suspects in the case, officials said.The boy lived in Surajpur area of Gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021