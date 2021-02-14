White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

White House aide resigns after threatening reporterPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 06:22 IST
White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move in a statement Saturday, and said Ducklo's decision came with the support of White House chief of staff Ron Klain.
''We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions,'' Psaki said.
It's the first departure from the new White House, less than a month into President Joe Biden's tenure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
