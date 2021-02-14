Pelosi scoffs at 'cowardly' GOP senators

Left Menu

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed at the cowardly Senate Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol siege.With the impeachment trial now over, some Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate have suggested censure as an option.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed at the "cowardly" Senate Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol siege.

With the impeachment trial now over, some Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate have suggested censure as an option. Pelosi panned those efforts as grossly inadequate in the face of the violent attack on the nation's seat of power. Five people died. "What we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options because they were afraid to defend their job," she said at the Capitol.

"We censure people for using stationary for the wrong purpose. We don't censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol." Pelosi joined House prosecutors at a press conference at the Capitol following the Senate impeachment trial.

