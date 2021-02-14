PM hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Army

PM hands over indigenous Arjun tank to ArmyPTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 11:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army the homemade Arjun Main BattleTank (MK-1A) here.
At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here.
Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DRDO
- Arjun Main BattleTank
- Army
- Narendra Modi
- Combat Vehicles
ALSO READ
DRDO continuously developing technology for New India, says Rajnath Singh
DRDO holds seminar Energising the R&D Capabilities for Atmanirbhar Bharat
DRDO continuously developing technology for new India, says Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh releases DRDO Export Compendium at Aero-India 2021
DRDO chief lauds govt after HAL bags contract to manufacture 83 LCA