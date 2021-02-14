Left Menu

PM hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Army

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 11:50 IST
At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, andmanufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research andDevelopment Establishment here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army the homemade Arjun Main BattleTank (MK-1A) here.

At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here.

Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project.

