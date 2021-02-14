Left Menu

Woman's 'suicide': Fadnavis seeks suo-motu action by Maha cops

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:28 IST
Woman's 'suicide': Fadnavis seeks suo-motu action by Maha cops

Senior BJP leader DevendraFadnavis on Sunday said the Maharashtra Police should takesuo-motu action over the alleged suicide of a 23-year-oldwoman in Pune, and questioned whether the police are undersome kind of pressure in connection with the case.

Some social media posts have claimed that the woman,who died after falling from a building in Pune's Hadapsar areaon February 8, was in a relationship with a cabinet ministerin the state.

According to Wanwadi police, who have registered acase of accidental death, there was no suicide note.

Earlier, Fadnavis on Friday said his office received12 clips of conversation between two persons linked to thewoman's death, and he had forwarded them to the DirectorGeneral of Police.

Talking to reporters at the Nagpur airport on Sunday,Fadnavis said he feels the police action in the case is ''notas serious as it should have been''.

Hence, the question arises whether the police areunder some kind of pressure, he said.

The clips related to this case are very clear and onthe basis of these clips, the police should take sou-motu (ontheir own) action, he said.

''The voice in the clip is very easily recognisable byall, and police should also reveal whose voice is there inthat clip which is being hidden by the police,'' the formerstate chief minister said without taking any name.

An offence should be registered and truth should comeout before people, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Kenya's Chepkoech breaks 5km world record in Monaco

Kenyas Beatrice Chepkoech broke the 5 kilometres world record on Sunday, finishing in a time of 14 minutes 43 seconds round the streets of Monaco to clip one second off the old mark. The 29-year-old Chepkoech, who also holds the world recor...

Guinea reports first Ebola cases since 2016, including three deaths

Three people have died of Ebola, and another five have tested positive for the virus in southeastern Guinea, the state health agency said, the first possible resurgence of the disease there since the worlds worst outbreak in 2013-2016.The p...

UK says it shares U.S. concerns over WHO COVID-19 mission to China

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said he shared concerns about the level of access given to a World Health Organisation COVID-19 fact-finding mission to China, echoing criticism from the United States.We do share concerns that they get...

PM launches several crores worth projects in TN, says these

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army, the home-made Arjun MainBattle Tank MK-1A and launched various projects and laid the foundation for several others in different sectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu, desc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021