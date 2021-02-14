Woman's 'suicide': Fadnavis seeks suo-motu action by Maha cops

Senior BJP leader DevendraFadnavis on Sunday said the Maharashtra Police should takesuo-motu action over the alleged suicide of a 23-year-oldwoman in Pune, and questioned whether the police are undersome kind of pressure in connection with the case.

Some social media posts have claimed that the woman,who died after falling from a building in Pune's Hadapsar areaon February 8, was in a relationship with a cabinet ministerin the state.

According to Wanwadi police, who have registered acase of accidental death, there was no suicide note.

Earlier, Fadnavis on Friday said his office received12 clips of conversation between two persons linked to thewoman's death, and he had forwarded them to the DirectorGeneral of Police.

Talking to reporters at the Nagpur airport on Sunday,Fadnavis said he feels the police action in the case is ''notas serious as it should have been''.

Hence, the question arises whether the police areunder some kind of pressure, he said.

The clips related to this case are very clear and onthe basis of these clips, the police should take sou-motu (ontheir own) action, he said.

''The voice in the clip is very easily recognisable byall, and police should also reveal whose voice is there inthat clip which is being hidden by the police,'' the formerstate chief minister said without taking any name.

An offence should be registered and truth should comeout before people, he said.

