PM Modi forges ahead with Tamil culture pitch, sets stage for positive campaign in TN polls

Setting the stage for a positivecampaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, likely in April,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday latched on to Tamilculture and justice for people and backed the aspirations ofSri Lankan Tamils.

Signalling a united fight against the background ofbelligerence of expelled AIADMK leaders T T V Dhinakaran andhis aunt V K Sasikala, Modi gestured to Chief Minister KPalaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on thedias to join and lift hands with him.

All smiles, the three leaders quickly interlocked theirhands amid applause and the unmistakable political subtext ofthe event that saw the launch of completed infra projects andlaying the foundation for new initiatives was not lost onanyone.

''It is our honour to work towards preserving andcelebrating the culture of Tamil Nadu. The culture of TamilNadu is popular globally,'' said Modi,who had quoted from Tamiltexts, including classic 'Thirukkural' several times in thepast during different occasions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had during his recentcampaign in Tamil Nadu accused the BJP and Modi of showing 'norespect' to Tamil culture.

While AIADMK and BJP have already announced that theywould fight the assembly elections together, Sasikala's camp,steered by Dhinakaran, have been staking claim to the partyand harping on its retrieval.

Quoting verses of Tamil poet of yore, 'Avvaiyar', Modisaid it was also an inspiration to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'(Self-reliant India) goals. The popular lines underscore thatwater is the basic element that could lead to the nation'sprosperity.

Stressing water conservation, the PM urged the people todo work towards that goal and underlined that it was not onlya national issue, but also had global implications.

''Always remember the mantra of per drop more crop, thiswill help future generations.'' Laying the foundation stone for modernisation of 636kilometres long Grand Anicut Canal System in Tamil Nadu'sCauvery delta region, he said the Anicut ''is a livingtestimony to our glorious past.'' The plan would have a big impact and improve irrigationfacilities for 2.27 lakh acres in the delta region andThanjavur and Pudukottai districts shall gain specially, hesaid.

''I want to appreciate the farmers of Tamil Nadu for recordfood grain production and good use of water resources.'' Hailing Tamil as the oldest language in the world, hequoted nationalist Tamil poet Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathi'sfamous lines that stressed on manufacturing domestically.

Modi said the nation was inspired by the vision of thefreedom fighter and has undertaken a massive effort to becomeself-reliant in the defence sector.

One of the two defence corridors is in Tamil Nadu and ithas already received investment commitments exceeding Rs 8,100crore, he noted.

''Today, I am proud to dedicate to the country one morewarrior to protect our frontiers. I am proud to hand over theindigenously designed and manufactured Main Battle Tank ArjunMark 1A. It also uses indigenous ammunition.'' Tamil Nadu, already a leading automobile manufacturinghub, has now evolved as the 'Tank manufacturing hub' of thenation.

''A tank made in Tamil Nadu will be used in our northernborders to keep the nation safe. This showcases India's unitedspirit Bharat's Ekta Darshan.'' Modi said the Centre has accepted the DevendrakulaVellalar community's demand to be listed only by theircollective, traditional name of 'Devendrakula Vellalar (DVR)'and not by the names of seven sub-sects.

Identifying himself with the community's aspirations,he said their name 'Devender' rhymed with his name 'Narendra,'adding, ''I understand their emotions.'' The ruling AIADMK has backed and recommended the move.

''Colonial rulers took away their pride and dignity. Fordecades nothing happened.'' It was beyond change of name and itwas about, ''justice, dignity and opportunity,'' for them.

Praising the community, he said they celebrated harmony,friendship and brotherhood. ''Theirs was a civilisationalmovement. It shows their self-confidence and self pride, AatmaGaurav.'' The Puthiya Thamizhagam had for a long time beendemanding renaming the seven sects under a single heritagename of DVR and also had wanted delisting the caste from thelist of Scheduled Castes.

Asserting that his government had always taken care ofthe welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils, Modi said, ''it is my honourto have been the only Indian PM to visit Jaffna.'' Listing several development and welfare initiativesfacilitated by the Centre for Tamils in Lanka, he said theissue of rights of Tamils have also been taken up by Indiawith Sri Lanka.

''We are always committed to ensuring that they live withequality, justice peace and dignity.'' The projects he listed include 50,000 houses fordisplaced Tamils in North eastern Lanka, 4,000 tenements inplantation areas, a hospital, free ambulance services, andrebuilding the rail network there.

''I feel happy to share that India has built the JaffnaCultural Centre which we hope to open soon.'' On the travails of Tamil Nadu fishermen, vis-a-vis SriLanka, the Prime Minister assured that his government alwaysprotected their rightful interests.

The Centre has ensured early release, whenever fishermenwere apprehended in Sri Lanka, he said.

More than 1,600 fishermen have been released during theBJP-led government's tenure and currently, there is no Indianfisherman in Sri Lankan custody.

Also, 313 boats have also been released and ''we areworking for the return of the rest of the boats,'' he said.

Earlier, he began and ended his address with 'Vankakkam'and praised Chennai as a city full of energy and enthusiasmand a centre of knowledge and creativity.

