Left Menu

Language used by Rahul Gandhi against PM unfortunate: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:51 IST
Language used by Rahul Gandhi against PM unfortunate: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Senior BJP leader and newly-appointed Bihar Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday said the language used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Prime Minister is unfortunate.

At a press conference here, Hussain was responding to questions posed by reporters in context of the Congress leader's recent visit to Rajasthan. The Bihar minister said Gandhi reads the speech written by his advisors, but later it does not benefit him or his party.

''Rahul Gandhi reads the speech written by his advisors but later it does not benefit him or his party. Are the words used by him against the PM right? The Opposition speaks such a language, it is unfortunate,'' Hussain said.

Replying to a question on the new agriculture laws, he said the farmers should not be misled by anyone as all three legislations are for the benefit of the farmers.

The BJP leader said neither the mandis (market yards) nor the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) will shut down due to the laws.

Some people had said that the government is stubborn but it held talks on the matter by taking a lead while adding that it is not right to put conditions on every demand, he added.

The government is ready to suspend the laws for 1.5 years but ego needs to abdicated, he further said.

The newly-appointed minister from Bihar said that a few ''andolan jivis'' (professional protesters) have entered the farmers' protest. They sometimes enter the protests for the CAA-NRC issue or at times about the triple talaq law.

''They are such people who can be seen in every protest. It can be gauged whose hand is behind farmers protest and what is their aim,'' Hussain said.

On a question about rising fuel prices, he said that the government is trying to put minimal burden on the people of the country as the money is being used for the welfare of the nation.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, economies across the world have suffered but India has managed to do well, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Chopra's dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas

International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentines Day. The Padmaavat actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture posing along with hubby Nick Jonas. She...

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishnas late strike 85 was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to...

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...

Law and order in Kashmir improved a lot since abrogation of Article 370 provisions: CRPF officer

The law-and-order situation in Kashmir has improved a lot since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, a top CRPF officer said on Sunday.He asserted that security forces have changed their standard operating procedures, equipment and tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021