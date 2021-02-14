Language used by Rahul Gandhi against PM unfortunate: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior BJP leader and newly-appointed Bihar Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday said the language used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Prime Minister is unfortunate.

At a press conference here, Hussain was responding to questions posed by reporters in context of the Congress leader's recent visit to Rajasthan. The Bihar minister said Gandhi reads the speech written by his advisors, but later it does not benefit him or his party.

''Rahul Gandhi reads the speech written by his advisors but later it does not benefit him or his party. Are the words used by him against the PM right? The Opposition speaks such a language, it is unfortunate,'' Hussain said.

Replying to a question on the new agriculture laws, he said the farmers should not be misled by anyone as all three legislations are for the benefit of the farmers.

The BJP leader said neither the mandis (market yards) nor the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) will shut down due to the laws.

Some people had said that the government is stubborn but it held talks on the matter by taking a lead while adding that it is not right to put conditions on every demand, he added.

The government is ready to suspend the laws for 1.5 years but ego needs to abdicated, he further said.

The newly-appointed minister from Bihar said that a few ''andolan jivis'' (professional protesters) have entered the farmers' protest. They sometimes enter the protests for the CAA-NRC issue or at times about the triple talaq law.

''They are such people who can be seen in every protest. It can be gauged whose hand is behind farmers protest and what is their aim,'' Hussain said.

On a question about rising fuel prices, he said that the government is trying to put minimal burden on the people of the country as the money is being used for the welfare of the nation.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, economies across the world have suffered but India has managed to do well, he said.

