2 Cong MPs allege they were denied seats at PM's official prorgramme

Congress MPs Benny Behanan and HibiEden on Sunday alleged that they were denied seats at PrimeMinister Narendra Modi's official programme here, though theprojects he inaugurated fell in their constituencies.

However BJP sources said the matter was brought to thenotice of Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who had requestedEden not to keep away from the function.

Alleging breach of protocol at the function, the MPsalleged that no seats were reserved for them on the dias.

They did not attend the function.

The prime minister inaugurated a Rs 6,000 crore PropyleneDerivative Petrochemical Project of oil major Bharat Petroleumat Ambalamugal which falls in Behanan's constituency.

The PM also launched three other programmes in Ernakulamconstituency represented by Eden.

Attacking the centre and the state governments over theissue, the MPs said they would petition the Lok Sabha speakerfor violating the protocol that MPs from the areas should begiven seats on the dias of the Prime Minister's programmewhile launching the projects in their constituencies.

They also questioned the organisers for allocating a seatfor Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, aRajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, on the dias.

They alleged they were denied seats at the programme,fearing they would protest against the soaring prices of fueland the Modi government's decision to privatise the BPCL.

Meanwhile, workers of the Democratic Youth Federation ofIndia (DYFI) staged a protest against the fuel price hike andthe centre's decision to privatise the BPCL.

The DYFI workers also launched 500 black balloons in theair and burnt an effigy of the prime minister in protestagainst the centre's privatisation move.

